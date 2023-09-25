Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.86, and it changed around -$0.37 or -7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.69, offering almost -181.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.14% since then. We note from Rumble Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Rumble Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RUM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rumble Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.68 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.32% year-to-date, but still down -28.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) is -33.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rumble Inc (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Rumble Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.49 percent over the past six months and at a -441.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rumble Inc to make $29.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.98 million and $19.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 131.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.00%.

Rumble Inc earnings are expected to increase by -1050.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 57.90% per year for the next five years.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.98% of Rumble Inc shares, and 19.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.85%. Rumble Inc stock is held by 149 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.30% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $83.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.55% or 6.25 million shares worth $55.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $19.46 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $15.39 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.