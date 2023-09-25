Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 7.08 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.39, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.66B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.67, offering almost -87.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.95% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.95 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.79% year-to-date, but still down -9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -3.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.65 percent over the past six months and at a -23.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $831.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $701.72 million and $899.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.18%. Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -22.39% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.57% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.29% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 73.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.16%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 872 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 70.89 million shares worth $2.86 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.37% or 36.09 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.39 million shares worth $459.08 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $340.36 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.