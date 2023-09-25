Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 5.37 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.84B. HOOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -36.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.96% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.83 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HOOD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.79 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.16% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -7.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOD is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Robinhood Markets Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.19 percent over the past six months and at a 57.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $477.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Robinhood Markets Inc to make $503.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $355.27 million and $380 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

Robinhood Markets Inc earnings are expected to increase by 55.48% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.55% per year for the next five years.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Robinhood Markets Inc shares, and 72.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.28%. Robinhood Markets Inc stock is held by 395 institutions, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 58.06 million shares worth $579.47 million.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with 7.38% or 57.9 million shares worth $577.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 20.53 million shares worth $223.55 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.62 million shares worth around $195.79 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.