Risk-Taking Investors May Find 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.45, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.88M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.49, offering almost -164.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.27% since then. We note from 8X8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

8X8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.54. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8X8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.29% year-to-date, but still down -6.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is -21.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8X8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.18 percent over the past six months and at a 30.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect 8X8 Inc. to make $184.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.16%. 8X8 Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.05% per year for the next five years.

EGHT Dividends

8X8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders