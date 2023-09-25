Risk-Takers Will Like Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP).

In today’s recent session, 6.77 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.12 or -11.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.85M. LLAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -287.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -12.36% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Terran Orbital Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.51% year-to-date, but still down -37.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLAP is forecast to be at a low of $1.15 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1248.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Terran Orbital Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.87 percent over the past six months and at a 35.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 169.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Terran Orbital Corp to make $141.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.83 million and $31.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 341.80%.

Terran Orbital Corp earnings are expected to increase by 31.38% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 61.56% per year for the next five years.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.37% of Terran Orbital Corp shares, and 46.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.55%. Terran Orbital Corp stock is held by 116 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 15.32 million shares worth $22.99 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp., with 7.82% or 13.48 million shares worth $20.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $3.63 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $2.55 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.