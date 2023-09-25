Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 5.37 million shares of the Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been traded, and its beta is 4.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.11, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. RIOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.65, offering almost -126.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.32% since then. We note from Riot Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.57 million.

Riot Platforms Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riot Platforms Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.17 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 168.68% year-to-date, but still down -16.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is -12.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIOT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Riot Platforms Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.54 percent over the past six months and at a -125.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Riot Platforms Inc to make $98.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.04 million and $60.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.06%. Riot Platforms Inc earnings are expected to increase by 73.32% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.80% per year for the next five years.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of Riot Platforms Inc shares, and 43.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.21%. Riot Platforms Inc stock is held by 315 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.68% of the shares, which is about 17.93 million shares worth $211.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.50% or 12.04 million shares worth $142.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.27 million shares worth $62.34 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $50.75 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.