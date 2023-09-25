Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.19 or -9.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.39M. QSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -117.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.02% since then. We note from Quantum-Si Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Quantum-Si Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.91% year-to-date, but still down -14.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -14.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -195.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quantum-Si Incorporated to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.00% of Quantum-Si Incorporated shares, and 36.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.53%. Quantum-Si Incorporated stock is held by 134 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 12.75 million shares worth $22.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.83% or 7.1 million shares worth $12.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 14.6 million shares worth $25.91 million, making up 11.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $5.35 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.