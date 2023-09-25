Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 17.29 million shares of the Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.43, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.47B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.50, offering almost -243.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.54% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.04 million.

Plug Power Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $ePlus inc. for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.48 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.94% year-to-date, but still down -12.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -9.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 120.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -949.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.34 percent over the past six months and at a -0.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.73%. Plug Power Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1.91% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 43.20% per year for the next five years.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.02% of Plug Power Inc shares, and 56.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.65%. Plug Power Inc stock is held by 851 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 54.36 million shares worth $564.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.12% or 48.88 million shares worth $507.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.91 million shares worth $196.46 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 10.2 million shares worth around $86.28 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.