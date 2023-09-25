Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 10.47 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.83, offering almost -299.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.46. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.32 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.78. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.83% year-to-date, but still down -11.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is -17.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.99 percent over the past six months and at a 65.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $593.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc to make $762.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -85.03%. Peloton Interactive Inc earnings are expected to increase by 63.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.35% per year for the next five years.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares, and 81.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.52%. Peloton Interactive Inc stock is held by 512 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 29.36 million shares worth $225.74 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.62% or 29.21 million shares worth $224.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.32 million shares worth $140.87 million, making up 5.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $74.52 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.