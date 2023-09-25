PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -1108.57%

In the last trading session, 8.49 million shares of the PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $95.93, and it changed around $3.76 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.45B. PDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.38, offering almost -10.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.55% since then. We note from PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.77 million.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 36 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $PDD Holdings Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 100.35 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.63% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is 23.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $862.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDD is forecast to be at a low of $576.04 and a high of $1159.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1108.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -500.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

PDD Holdings Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.86 percent over the past six months and at a 23.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.00%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 27.03% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 32.11% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, and 28.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.74%. PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock is held by 833 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 31.17 million shares worth $2.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.76% or 24.14 million shares worth $1.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.35 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.05 million shares worth around $412.43 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.