Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: PLTR) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 47.44 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.13, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.41B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.24, offering almost -43.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.67% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.14 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.63 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 120.09% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is -7.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 155.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.63 percent over the past six months and at a 283.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $555.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc to make $599.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $470.31 million and $508.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.97%. Palantir Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 279.62% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.21% per year for the next five years.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders