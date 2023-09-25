Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.43M. OTLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -866.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.76% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended OTLK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2285 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is -82.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4661.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -376.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics Inc to make $2.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.55%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.70% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, and 10.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.06%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 104 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 9.22 million shares worth $16.04 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.36% or 6.15 million shares worth $10.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $6.28 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.