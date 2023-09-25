Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.29M. OPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.10, offering almost -254.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.17% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Office Properties Income Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Office Properties Income Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.72% year-to-date, but still down -15.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -28.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -232.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.33 percent over the past six months and at a -12.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -122.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -184.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to make $315.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.68 million and $127.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 146.80%.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 25.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 25.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders