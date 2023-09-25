NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 47.06 million shares of the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $416.10, and it changed around $5.93 or 1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1027.77B. NVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $502.66, offering almost -20.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.01% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.46 million.

NVIDIA Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.26. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NVDA as a Hold, whereas 44 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NVIDIA Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $3.34 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 442.42 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 184.73% year-to-date, but still down -5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is -11.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $654.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVDA is forecast to be at a low of $535.00 and a high of $1100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -164.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

NVIDIA Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.03 percent over the past six months and at a 219.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 475.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 317.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 102.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect NVIDIA Corp to make $17.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 189.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.65%. NVIDIA Corp earnings are expected to increase by 217.83% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.01% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.04% of NVIDIA Corp shares, and 68.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.54%. NVIDIA Corp stock is held by 4,343 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 201.39 million shares worth $85.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.37% or 182.1 million shares worth $77.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 73.27 million shares worth $31.0 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 58.88 million shares worth around $24.91 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.