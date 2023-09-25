Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 6.37 million shares of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.36M. NVOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -359.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.07% since then. We note from Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.19 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3289 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.66% year-to-date, but still down -20.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 47.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.90% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares, and 0.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.51%. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 0.82 million shares worth $0.12 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.22% or 0.29 million shares worth $42977.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $35375.0, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $13405.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.