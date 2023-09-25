Nikola Corp’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 40.29 million shares of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.09 or 7.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. NKLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -205.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.19% since then. We note from Nikola Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 149.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.46 million.

Nikola Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nikola Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.85% year-to-date, but still down -15.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 9.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 150.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKLA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Nikola Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.50 percent over the past six months and at a 36.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nikola Corp to make $67.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.14 million and $6.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 923.00%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.83% of Nikola Corp shares, and 27.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.45%. Nikola Corp stock is held by 340 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 44.62 million shares worth $61.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 43.28 million shares worth $60.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.23 million shares worth $28.08 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 13.57 million shares worth around $18.83 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.