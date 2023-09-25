Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.49 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$2.39 or -59.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.86M. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.80, offering almost -4670.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.85, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -139.13% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.37K.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$9.02 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -59.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.7100 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 76.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.23% year-to-date, but still down -71.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -82.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $877.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $877.67 and a high of $877.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54413.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54413.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.98 percent over the past six months and at a 66.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.70% in the next quarter.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley, with 0.06% or 13615.0 shares worth $80056.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.