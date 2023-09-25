Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.09 million shares of the Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) were traded, and its beta was -0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.29M. NIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.65, offering almost -6560.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from Near Intelligence Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Instantly NIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.30% year-to-date, but still down -23.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) is -41.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Near Intelligence Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -97.35 percent over the past six months and at a 99.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Near Intelligence Inc to make $22.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.73% of Near Intelligence Inc shares, and 25.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.28%. Near Intelligence Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $8.19 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 1.28% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 42000.0 shares worth $58800.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13665.0 shares worth around $24460.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.