Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NAVB) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NAVB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.53M. NAVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.35, offering almost -250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1205 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NAVB) is 20.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAVB is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.55%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 98.21% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 70.85% per year for the next five years.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.43% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 1.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 29 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $37972.0.

Allred Capital Management, LLC, with 0.29% or 0.29 million shares worth $27033.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $25437.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68631.0 shares worth around $6314.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.