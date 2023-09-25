Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 2.66 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. LUMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -480.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.93% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.91 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LUMN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.80% year-to-date, but still down -6.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) is -5.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 153.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUMN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.07 percent over the past six months and at a -81.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -88.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Lumen Technologies Inc to make $3.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.41 billion and $3.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.30%.

Lumen Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by -80.07% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -33.61% per year for the next five years.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Lumen Technologies Inc shares, and 74.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.10%. Lumen Technologies Inc stock is held by 819 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.12% of the shares, which is about 142.32 million shares worth $200.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.41% or 115.0 million shares worth $162.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 47.06 million shares worth $66.35 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 30.16 million shares worth around $42.52 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.