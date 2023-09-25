Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP).

In today’s recent session, 3.12 million shares of the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.25M. RVLP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.66, offering almost -2855.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RVLP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of $RVL Pharmaceuticals plc for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

Instantly RVLP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1250 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.79% year-to-date, but still down -24.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is -31.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVLP is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1677.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.24 percent over the past six months and at a 1.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.72%. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc earnings are expected to increase by 9.05% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 53.92% per year for the next five years.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.