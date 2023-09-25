Let’s Talk About How Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 45.33 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.1 or 12.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $690.00M. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.77, offering almost -407.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.77% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 118.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.52 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.22% year-to-date, but still down -17.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 141.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.77, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -136.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.42 percent over the past six months and at a 92.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to make $76.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.81%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 93.71% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.10% per year for the next five years.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 13.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.29% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 10.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.35%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 421 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 16.55 million shares worth $6.42 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.50% or 10.97 million shares worth $4.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.0 million shares worth $4.27 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $5.1 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.