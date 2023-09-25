KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Share Price Might Move Down By -2.44%

In the last trading session, 9.16 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) were traded, and its beta was -0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.35, and it changed around $0.55 or 3.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.58B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.86, offering almost -27.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.02% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.63 million.

KE Holdings Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.73 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.38% year-to-date, but still up 5.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is 17.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $145.80 and a high of $228.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1297.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -791.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.10 percent over the past six months and at a 179.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc ADR to make $2.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.59 billion and $2.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.42%. KE Holdings Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 171.94% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, and 43.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.13%. KE Holdings Inc ADR stock is held by 450 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.98% of the shares, which is about 35.82 million shares worth $531.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.53% or 30.37 million shares worth $451.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.94 million shares worth $177.3 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.87 million shares worth around $139.13 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.