Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Shares Might Go Up 18.03% This Year

In the last trading session, 4.32 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.22, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -92.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.36% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

Joby Aviation Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.05 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.67% year-to-date, but still down -4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -14.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOBY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.72 percent over the past six months and at a -125.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.80% in the next quarter.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.77% of Joby Aviation Inc shares, and 29.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.29%. Joby Aviation Inc stock is held by 239 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 51.87 million shares worth $532.21 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 5.90% or 40.96 million shares worth $420.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.98 million shares worth $92.17 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.33 million shares worth around $75.21 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.