Is TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 45.54 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have been traded, and its beta is -0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around $2.03 or 305.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.46M. RNAZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.00, offering almost -1052.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.41% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.85K.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNAZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransCode Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.09 for the current quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 305.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.2000 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.01% year-to-date, but still up 358.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is 55.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNAZ is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -346.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -346.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.84 percent over the past six months and at a 79.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.80% in the next quarter.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.52% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares, and 1.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.25%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.67% or 13662.0 shares worth $31422.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2629.0 shares worth $11041.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 851.0 shares worth around $3574.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.