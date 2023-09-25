Is MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 25.69 million shares of the MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) have been traded, and its beta is -2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.30M. LIFW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -656.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.61% since then. We note from MSP Recovery Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 189.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.80 million.

MSP Recovery Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIFW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MSP Recovery Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Instantly LIFW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3084 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.66% year-to-date, but still up 87.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is 215.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIFW is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1204.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1204.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 96.22% of MSP Recovery Inc shares, and 3.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.17%. MSP Recovery Inc stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.41% of the shares, which is about 4.68 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 0.65% or 2.17 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.