Is BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.66 million shares of the BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. BB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -11.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.57% since then. We note from BlackBerry Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

BlackBerry Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BlackBerry Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.28% year-to-date, but still down -4.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 12.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

BlackBerry Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.73 percent over the past six months and at a 133.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd to make $179.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.80%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of BlackBerry Ltd shares, and 44.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.04%. BlackBerry Ltd stock is held by 333 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 46.72 million shares worth $258.39 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd, with 7.24% or 42.24 million shares worth $233.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.98 million shares worth $55.16 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $49.75 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.