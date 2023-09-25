If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.66M. SNPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.73, offering almost -2047.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from Synaptogenix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Synaptogenix Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNPX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Synaptogenix Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4241 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.97% year-to-date, but still up 20.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) is -30.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNPX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3788.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3788.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.63% of Synaptogenix Inc shares, and 3.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.08%. Synaptogenix Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 62316.0 shares worth $57798.0.

Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with 0.86% or 30000.0 shares worth $27825.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 37733.0 shares worth $31695.0, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17391.0 shares worth around $16130.0, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.