Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Shares Might Go Down -53.13% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.99M. HYMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.88, offering almost -183.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.68% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3474 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.31% year-to-date, but still down -10.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -11.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4093.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4093.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -413.87%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.