Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 2.48 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $427.26M. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -135.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.59% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.52 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HUT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 126.74% year-to-date, but still down -10.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is -14.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.76 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Hut 8 Mining Corp shares, and 10.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.69%. Hut 8 Mining Corp stock is held by 159 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $22.63 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.91 million shares worth $16.8 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $11.49 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.