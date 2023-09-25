Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.19M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.68, offering almost -1610.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.5% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9574 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.15% year-to-date, but still down -13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -23.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1775.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.26 percent over the past six months and at a 46.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -92.43%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.40% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares, and 90.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.52%. Gossamer Bio Inc stock is held by 147 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $5.97 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.87% or 4.21 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.