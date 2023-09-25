Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.94M. GRRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -1183.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.12% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.55 million.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRRR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gorilla Technology Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.09% year-to-date, but still down -34.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is -42.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRRR is forecast to be at a low of $4.80 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -621.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -394.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.10 percent over the past six months and at a 80.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 84.55% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.57% per year for the next five years.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.72% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares, and 15.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.50%. Gorilla Technology Group Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 65361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 41258.0 shares worth $76327.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.