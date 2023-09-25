Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT)

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.19M. BTBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -136.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.89% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Bit Digital Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.42 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 237.50% year-to-date, but still down -12.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -17.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTBT is forecast to be at a low of $3.90 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Bit Digital Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.64 percent over the past six months and at a 85.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bit Digital Inc to make $15.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.13 million and $7.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 99.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -83.26%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.