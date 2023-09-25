Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among WeWork Inc Stocks (NYSE: WE)

In the last trading session, 2.83 million shares of the WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.47 or -13.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.11M. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.80, offering almost -4248.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.81% since then. We note from WeWork Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

WeWork Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WeWork Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.32 for the current quarter.

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.58% year-to-date, but still down -28.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) is -36.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WE is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -158.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WeWork Inc (WE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $830 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect WeWork Inc to make $852.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $864.95 million and $848 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

WeWork Inc earnings are expected to increase by 77.88% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.96% per year for the next five years.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 0.38% or 8.11 million shares worth $463.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American High-Income Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American High-Income Trust held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $2.72 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.