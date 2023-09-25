Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH)

In the last trading session, 4.03 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.24, offering almost -27944.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1236 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.82% year-to-date, but still down -23.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) is -10.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares, and 0.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stock is held by 9 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.90% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.21% or 0.33 million shares worth $46488.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.