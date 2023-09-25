Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have been traded, and its beta is 3.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $255.54M. BITF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.16, offering almost -103.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.15% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.05 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1850 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 140.48% year-to-date, but still down -7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -15.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.27 percent over the past six months and at a 85.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bitfarms Ltd. to make $41.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.10% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 14.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.67%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 6.3 million shares worth $6.59 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.93% or 4.23 million shares worth $4.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 12.66 million shares worth $13.23 million, making up 5.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 4.26 million shares worth around $4.45 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.