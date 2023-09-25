Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM)

In the last trading session, 10.06 million shares of the Abcam ADR (NASDAQ:ABCM) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.55, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.65B. ABCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.32, offering almost -12.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.66% since then. We note from Abcam ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Abcam ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABCM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abcam ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Abcam ADR (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Instantly ABCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.81 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abcam ADR (NASDAQ:ABCM) is 0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCM is forecast to be at a low of $19.02 and a high of $20.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 11.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abcam ADR (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Abcam ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.96 percent over the past six months and at a 46.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%.

Abcam ADR earnings are expected to increase by 53.71% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.27% per year for the next five years.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Abcam ADR (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.44% of Abcam ADR shares, and 88.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.29%. Abcam ADR stock is held by 229 institutions, with Durable Capital Partners Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.27% of the shares, which is about 14.37 million shares worth $351.69 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 5.97% or 13.69 million shares worth $335.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 7.16 million shares worth $116.67 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund held roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $154.66 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.