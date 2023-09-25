Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.89 million shares of the Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $553.31M. FCEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -254.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.13% since then. We note from Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.40 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FCEL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.78% year-to-date, but still up 5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -7.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCEL is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Fuelcell Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.94 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Fuelcell Energy Inc to make $29.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.14%. Fuelcell Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by 25.55% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.08% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, and 50.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.53%. Fuelcell Energy Inc stock is held by 354 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.43% of the shares, which is about 42.42 million shares worth $51.54 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.37% or 38.1 million shares worth $46.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.55 million shares worth $15.25 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.48 million shares worth around $12.73 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.