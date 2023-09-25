FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.62 million shares of the FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.66M. FOXO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.05, offering almost -1950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.0% since then. We note from FOXO Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1205 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.17% year-to-date, but still down -13.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) is -27.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 20 and November 24.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.69% of FOXO Technologies Inc shares, and 13.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.08%. FOXO Technologies Inc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Corbin Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $28112.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.45% or 0.24 million shares worth $24795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $24795.0, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $12301.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.