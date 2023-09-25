First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.64 million shares of the First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. AG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.81, offering almost -91.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.2% since then. We note from First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

First Majestic Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $CRISPR Therapeutics AG for the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.82 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.73% year-to-date, but still down -11.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is -15.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AG is forecast to be at a low of $6.10 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.02 percent over the past six months and at a 76.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.30%. First Majestic Silver Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 79.05% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.10% per year for the next five years.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders