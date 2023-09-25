Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.96M. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.96, offering almost -1035.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11. We note from Fate Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended FATE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.63 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.09% year-to-date, but still down -4.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is -22.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -658.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.66 percent over the past six months and at a 34.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850k in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc to make $1.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.98 million and $44.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -94.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -96.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.32%. Fate Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 36.53% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.91% per year for the next five years.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, and 116.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.02%. Fate Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 263 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.32% of the shares, which is about 13.12 million shares worth $62.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.15% or 11.98 million shares worth $57.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.05 million shares worth $20.2 million, making up 8.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $12.2 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.