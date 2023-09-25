Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.34, and it changed around -$0.58 or -14.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.11M. FFIE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.60, offering almost -3061.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.38, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.2% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.55 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.62% year-to-date, but still down -28.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -77.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $800.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIE is forecast to be at a low of $800.00 and a high of $800.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23852.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23852.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc to make $12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 0.01% or 0.2 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.