Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around -$0.13 or -5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $342.86M. NRGV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -180.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.75% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.63K.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRGV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.05 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.08% year-to-date, but still down -17.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) is -18.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRGV is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -441.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Energy Vault Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.00 percent over the past six months and at a -1.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Energy Vault Holdings Inc to make $193.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.69 million and $100.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,898.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 92.70%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 14.69% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 89.53% per year for the next five years.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.23% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares, and 38.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.27%. Energy Vault Holdings Inc stock is held by 143 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.97% of the shares, which is about 18.54 million shares worth $45.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.41% or 6.3 million shares worth $15.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $8.97 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund held roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $7.25 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.