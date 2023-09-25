Home  »  Science   »  EBET Inc (NASDAQ: EBET): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Di...

EBET Inc (NASDAQ: EBET): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 56.42 million shares of the EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around -$0.01 or -9.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.60M. EBET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.66, offering almost -4333.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from EBET Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 202.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.77 million.

EBET Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EBET as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EBET Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Instantly EBET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0830 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.23% year-to-date, but still up 14.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) is 28.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBET is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EBET Inc (EBET) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EBET Inc to make $18.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 164.70%.

EBET Inc earnings are expected to increase by -88.72% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 31.16% per year for the next five years.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.13% of EBET Inc shares, and 10.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.04%. EBET Inc stock is held by 29 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $0.13 million.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd., with 0.20% or 0.9 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $20381.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 55314.0 shares worth around $12783.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

