CRH Plc ADR (NYSE:CRH) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 16.63 million shares of the CRH Plc ADR (NYSE:CRH) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.58, and it changed around $1.11 or 2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.84B. CRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.72, offering almost -11.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.8% since then. We note from CRH Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

CRH Plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRH Plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CRH Plc ADR (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.53 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRH Plc ADR (NYSE:CRH) is -5.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRH is forecast to be at a low of $62.29 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CRH Plc ADR (CRH) estimates and forecasts

CRH Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.49 percent over the past six months and at a 26.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.71%. CRH Plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 26.32% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.33% per year for the next five years.

CRH Dividends

CRH Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.39. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CRH Plc ADR (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CRH Plc ADR shares, and 6.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.87%. CRH Plc ADR stock is held by 337 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 10.28 million shares worth $572.88 million.

Boston Partners, with 0.81% or 5.73 million shares worth $319.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.14 million shares worth $286.24 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $125.92 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.