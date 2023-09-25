Could Super Micro Computer Inc’s (NASDAQ: SMCI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $235.75, and it changed around $4.21 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.47B. SMCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $357.00, offering almost -51.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.67% since then. We note from Super Micro Computer Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SMCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Super Micro Computer Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $MSCI Inc. for the current quarter.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 254.68 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 187.15% year-to-date, but still down -5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is -15.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $364.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMCI is forecast to be at a low of $250.00 and a high of $500.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Super Micro Computer Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 106.80 percent over the past six months and at a 31.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.82%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.08% of Super Micro Computer Inc shares, and 81.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.48%. Super Micro Computer Inc stock is held by 501 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $1.36 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.67% or 4.83 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $405.01 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $347.92 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.