Could Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.32 or -38.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.51M. BCLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -812.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -56.0% since then. We note from Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.36K.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCLI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Instantly BCLI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -38.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.51% year-to-date, but still down -49.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is -67.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCLI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.74 percent over the past six months and at a -6.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.66%.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.17% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 13.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.61%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $0.7 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.82% or 1.27 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.