Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.79M. COSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.84, offering almost -1209.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.6% since then. We note from Cosmos Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9150 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.09% year-to-date, but still up 30.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) is 40.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.04%.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.91% of Cosmos Health Inc shares, and 4.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.40%. Cosmos Health Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.87 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.90% or 95111.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.4 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 53222.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.