Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 5.63 million shares of the Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.05 or 24.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.68M. CANO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -3382.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.10 million.

Cano Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.11. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CANO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cano Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3265 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.37% year-to-date, but still down -9.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) is 22.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANO is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cano Health Inc (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.31 percent over the past six months and at a -7,600.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $763.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cano Health Inc to make $727.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $665.03 million and $680.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Cano Health Inc earnings are expected to increase by -7.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.41% per year for the next five years.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.02% of Cano Health Inc shares, and 48.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.68%. Cano Health Inc stock is held by 209 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 23.84 million shares worth $33.14 million.

Diameter Capital Partners LP, with 6.85% or 19.55 million shares worth $27.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.75 million shares worth $12.16 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.48 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.