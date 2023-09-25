Can Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was -0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around $0.16 or 6.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $393.94M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -111.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.29% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.63 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is -17.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOTU is forecast to be at a low of $9.41 and a high of $45.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1645.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR to make $116.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $89.34 million and $91.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.40%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 710.97% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 48.43% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, and 32.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.72%. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock is held by 69 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 5.49 million shares worth $15.85 million.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $6.49 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $6.06 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.